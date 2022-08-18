Election deniers are winning primary races, raising the stakes for November’s midterms

Candidates who continue to falsely claim the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent are winning Republican primary races in critical battleground states. Their victories have raised the stakes for the November midterms with the possibility that some of them could be granted the power to oversee future elections. Amy Gardner of The Washington Post joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.

