Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the end of primary season and midterm messaging

Audio

NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter join Judy Woodruff to discuss the latest political news, including what's next for Republicans and Democrats as primary season comes to a close and they turn their midterm messaging toward the general election.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: