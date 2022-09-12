Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the end of primary season and midterm messaging

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter join Judy Woodruff to discuss the latest political news, including what's next for Republicans and Democrats as primary season comes to a close and they turn their midterm messaging toward the general election.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: