Democrats hold on to Senate majority, while House still hangs in the balance

Democrats will retain control of the U.S. Senate after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won her race against Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada on Saturday. In the House, Democrats still have a slim path to the majority, although ballot counting trends currently favor the GOP. Lisa Desjardins joins Geoff Bennett to discuss what this all means.

