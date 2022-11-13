Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, Lisa Desjardins analyzes the latest election results for the U.S. House and Senate. Then, we discuss what the media got right and wrong covering the 2022 midterms. We also check in on the United Nations climate summit in Egypt. Plus, entertainment mogul Byron Allen talks about breaking barriers in the world of show business.
