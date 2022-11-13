Give to PBS NewsHour now
News Wrap: Turkey’s president calls Istanbul blast an attack

In our news wrap Sunday, Turkish officials say six people died and at least 80 were injured in an explosion in Istanbul, and the FAA and NTSB are investigating Saturday's deadly mid-air collision at a Dallas air show.

