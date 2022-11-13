Give to PBS NewsHour now
What the media got right and wrong covering the 2022 midterms

Leading up to the midterms, many news outlets projected major gains for Republicans, driven in part by polls that showed the economy as voters' top concern. But Democrats defied predictions on Election Day. What did the media get right and wrong in their coverage, and what are some best practices moving forward? "Newsroom Confidential" author Margaret Sullivan joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

