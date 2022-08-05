Democrats move closer to sweeping tax, climate change and health care bill

Lisa Desjardins:

There's a lot to talk about.

Many, many of my sources and many of the staffers and senators in the U.S. Senate right now anxiously awaiting word on — from the Senate parliamentarian.

So let's break down where we are right now. This weekend will be critical for this bill. First of all, the votes on this bill, we expect the first one tomorrow. That's a motion to proceed, to begin debate, essentially. We don't know what time, sometime tomorrow.

But, meanwhile, the parliamentarian has to weigh in, because this bill is going through the budget reconciliation process. In that process, in order to have this 50-vote margin, no filibusters allowed, everything in this bill must have a primary budgetary effect. The parliamentarian decides if it does or not.

So what's happening now is that each piece of the bill is being reviewed by the parliamentarian, long meetings today. And I am told that most people involved expect her to rule tonight. Now, there are major climate and health provisions that are in question that she will decide if they remain in this bill or not, if they can pass muster.

Judy, one of those is something that means a lot to many Americans, the price of insulin. In this bill currently is a proposal to cap insulin at $35 for a monthly supply. We don't know if that will pass muster. We're watching that tonight, but also watching that, many diabetics we have been talking to around the country.

And we spent some time with them. And I want to take you to and introduce a story we did looking at how they see the impact potentially of this bill in their lives, what it means.