Democrats warn White House that time is up to produce documents

Lisa Desjardins:

We know a lot about what happened.

And, Judy, I think the best word I can say is, it's pretty weird. The inspector general gave this short notice to Congress. Congress is out of town. So it was staffers and one member of Congress who attended this briefing.

And in that, the State Department attorney general — inspector general, as Yamiche has reported, brought sort of some documents having to do with this whole Ukraine discussion.

What were those documents? Those documents were, in the words of Representative Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, it was a series of disinformation papers about conspiracy theories in Ukraine, some having to do with Vice President — former Vice President Biden and his son, some having to do with the former Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

And Raskin said he himself didn't think there was a charge of wrongdoing in all of this, more that the I.G. for the State Department was covering his bases, saying to Congress, here's a packet of material that was sent to Secretary of State Pompeo. We're not sure if Pompeo pushed this around the State Department or not.

But for Raskin, it speaks to this idea that someone is putting out theories against the ambassador within the Trump administration.

But to speak to how strange this was, Judy, here's a picture of the cover page of these documents that Representative Raskin showed me. Look at that. It's in calligraphy. It looks like it could be from 1780.

It really is strange. I want to mention it just because we have been reporting on it. And it shows that some of these things are very substantive. Some of these things, it's really not clear what they mean.