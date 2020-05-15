Densely populated Bangladesh faces immense infection control challenge

Judy Woodruff:

We continue our look now at how COVID-19 is reverberating across the globe.

Bangladesh, in South Asia, is about the size of Iowa, but has 50 times as many people. That makes containing coronavirus a huge challenge, as does the recent influx of a million refugees from neighboring Myanmar.

Special correspondent Fred de Sam Lazaro reports on efforts by one Bangladeshi non-governmental group trying to tackle the problem.

It's part of his series Agents for Change.