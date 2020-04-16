Desperate for more N95 masks, researchers test decontamination measures

John Yang:

As a test of how effectively the system decontaminates, Tulane researchers add hard-to-kill microorganisms to the masks before the process. If those are eliminated by the vaporized hydrogen peroxide, they reason, so is the coronavirus.

Not everyone is convinced. In a statement, the executive director of National Nurses United, the biggest union of registered nurses, said: "There is no validated scientific evidence that multiple reuse or decontamination of N95 respiratory masks is safe and will protect a health care worker."

The Food and Drug Administration's letter approving the Battelle system for emergency use said its known and potential benefits outweigh the known and potential risks.

And the National Institutes of Health said the results of its study indicate that N95 respirators can be decontaminated and reused in times of shortage for up to three times with vaporized hydrogen peroxide.

If it is successful, the system would effectively expand the supply of usable masks. And it just could keep physicians like Sidney Longwell on the front lines.