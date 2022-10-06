Despite high gun ownership, Scandinavia remains largely free of firearm violence

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Malcolm Brabant
Survivors of Norway’s deadliest massacre are urging the United States to tighten up gun laws to put an end to school shootings. In Sweden, sporadic gang-fueled gun crime just helped install a far-right party in power. Both countries have relatively high levels of firearms ownership but low levels of gun-related homicides. Malcolm Brabant went to see if there are lessons America can learn.
Malcolm Brabant is a special correspondent for the PBS NewsHour.
