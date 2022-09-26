Pandemic and Russian threats prompt more Swedes to prepare for doomsday scenarios

Recent threats from Russian President Putin and the COVID pandemic are showing the world how swiftly society can grind to a halt. In Sweden, with its bid to join NATO and the war in Ukraine, citizens are being encouraged to get ready just in case. Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports.

