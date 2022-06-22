Devastating earthquake in Afghanistan compounds humanitarian crisis

Samira Sayed Rahman:

Well, one of the areas which has been struggling quite a bit over the course of the last nine months is the health sector.

The health sector relied heavily on donor funding. And much of that has been suspended over the course of that nine months. I visited a hospital in Paktia, a neighboring province to the one that has been — the two that have been affected,just a couple of weeks ago. And this is a regional hospital that is supposed to cover Paktia, Paktika, Logar, and Khost.

They were struggling. They were struggling. You had three babies to an incubator. You had hallways lined with women holding malnourished babies. The health sector in Afghanistan is at a brink of collapse right now. And this is only going to get worse with this catastrophe that happened.