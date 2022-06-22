Senators announce bipartisan deal on gun safety legislation in the wake of mass shootings

Lisa Desjardins:

This is an 80-page bill. That's not very long when you talk about how much it does, but it has some very specific elements to it.

And we want to start with that idea of, what are we talking about with guns specifically? Let's take a look. First of all, the title of this bill, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. In here, there are $750 million in grants that would help state and local officials and counties if they want to enforce and do more to implement things like red flag laws, crisis intervention.

That money also can be spent on mental health and veterans courts. So it's sort of up to communities what they do with that. This also would block boyfriends and girlfriends who have been convicted of domestic abuse from purchasing a firearm for at least five years, and it would crack down on straw purchases.

Those are the idea — that's the idea that someone purchases a gun legally, but actually is doing it for someone else who is not able to buy it legally, and then sells it to them. That is now — that would be illegal under this law.

So, in there, you see sort of different kinds of provisions appealing to different sorts of people, but all of them new aspects of gun law in the United States that would pass with this law.