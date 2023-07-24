Larry Hogan of No Labels discusses possible third-party presidential ticket

Geoff Bennett:

The bipartisan political organization No Labels is considering launching a third-party unity ticket for the White House next year.

That sparked concern among some Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans that their moderate presidential ticket could serve as a spoiler in a close election by peeling off votes from Joe Biden and put Donald Trump back in the White House. That's if he's the Republican nominee.

Larry Hogan is the former Republican governor of Maryland. He is now a national co-chair of No Labels, and he joins us now.

Thank you for being with us.