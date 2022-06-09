Diplomatic controversy overshadows Summit of the Americas

John Yang:

But, as the summit goes on, the diplomatic controversy is at the forefront, and the future of us influence in the region uncertain.

The sun it — the summit, rather, runs through tomorrow.

And now two perspectives on this.

John Feeley is the former U.S. ambassador to Panama. He is currently the executive director of the Center for Media Integrity of the Americas, a nonprofit that promotes public media in Latin America. And Arturo Sarukhan previously served as Mexico's ambassador to the United States. He is now at the Brookings Institution.

Gentlemen, thank you, and welcome to you both.

Mr. Feeley, I want to start with you.

Migration, a big issue. They want to get — try to achieve something out of this. But without the leaders of Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador, can something really meaningful come out of this meeting?

John Feeley, Former U.S. Ambassador to Panama: Yes, it is a really good question.

And it is a shame they are not here. I think that it is also a shame that the issue of invitations wasn't decided a lot earlier, as has been done in past summits, for example, since 2015, when Cuba was involved, and the hemisphere seemed to be able to accept it. You can make good arguments on both sides. But the bottom line is, the invitation issue should have been put to bed a long time ago.

With regard to the abstentions, however, by the Northern Triangle, the Central American and the Mexican president, I think, quite frankly, they're the losers in all of this. It's interesting to note that they said they're not coming, but they did, in fact, all send their foreign ministers and pretty good-sized delegations here.

So it's pretty clear that they want to be in the room where it happens when these issues are being discussed. And I also think that President Biden and the Biden administration have put out a pretty practical call, we haven't seen the declaration yet, but to cooperate on migration.

A lot of these countries, especially Mexico, that have historically been migrant-sending nations, well, they're now receiving migrants. There's over 150,000 Haitians in Mexico, and Mexico really doesn't have a lot of experience in handling them.

So I think something can be achieved. It will — won't happen at the summit. But it's a shame that they aren't represented at their highest levels.