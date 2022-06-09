What we know about the days leading up to the Capitol attack

Andrea Bernstein, Investigative Journalist:

I mean, I think the biggest question we still don't know is, to what extent was the president and/or his advisers aware of plans to attack the Capitol on January 6? We do know a stunning amount of information now that we did not know on January 6 about what President Trump — then-President Trump did.

We know he pressured his vice president, Mike Pence, not to certify the vote. We know he pressured his acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, to send a letter to state legislatures telling them not to send up slates of electors. We know that he contemplated asking the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security to consider impounding election machines.

So, we know that all of that was going on in the president's mind. We also know that he tried to get Georgia to find 11,780 votes. However, what we don't know is, did he know anything about the plans, well-developed by early January, as we now know from the various prosecutions that have moved forward? Did he know about that? Were there any intermediaries? What kind of knowledge did he have of the specifics?

So, that's one of the things that I will be looking to see if the hearings answered — answer. That said, even if they don't, it doesn't mean that the president didn't try to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power. We know that he did.