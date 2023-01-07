Disaster aid running out as Pakistan struggles to recover from 2022 floods

Millions in Pakistan remain displaced from last summer’s devastating floods, which left one-third of the country underwater. On Monday, the U.N. and Pakistan will host a conference in Geneva with the goal of raising more funds to help survivors. Fred de Sam Lazaro reports from hard-hit Sindh province, while Masood Khan, Pakistan’s ambassador to the U.S., joins John Yang to discuss.

