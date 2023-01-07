Disaster aid running out as Pakistan struggles to recover from 2022 floods

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Millions in Pakistan remain displaced from last summer’s devastating floods, which left one-third of the country underwater. On Monday, the U.N. and Pakistan will host a conference in Geneva with the goal of raising more funds to help survivors. Fred de Sam Lazaro reports from hard-hit Sindh province, while Masood Khan, Pakistan’s ambassador to the U.S., joins John Yang to discuss.
