News Wrap: Russia shells Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine during cease-fire

In our news wrap Saturday, fighting continued in eastern Ukraine despite a Russia-ordered cease fire for Orthodox Christmas, a Virginia teacher’s condition is improving after a 6-year-old student shot her at school, a federal appeals court struck down a ban on bump stocks for semi-automatic guns, and the new XBB.1.5 COVID variant is on the rise across the country after the holiday season.

