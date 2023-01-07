Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we look at what Republican Kevin McCarthy’s prolonged battle to get elected speaker means for his leadership of the House. Then, officials warn aid is running out as Pakistan tries to recover from last year's devastating floods. Plus, we learn about the growing trend of an alcohol-free January after the excesses of the holiday season.
