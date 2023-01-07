What House Speaker McCarthy’s concessions to get elected mean for the nation

After four days of defeats, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally elected as Speaker of the House on the 15th vote, the most attempts since before the Civil War. His dramatic victory came after a series of concessions that will give hardline conservatives greater influence in the House. Sarah Binder, a political scientist at George Washington University, joins John Yang to discuss what this means.

