Discovery of 2-million-year-old DNA in Greenland reveals new details about ancient life

William Brangham:

For more on this remarkable discovery, I'm joined by one of the lead scientists on this project.

Professor Eske Willerslev is an evolutionary geneticist and one of the early pioneers in studying ancient DNA. He's director of the Center for GeoGenetics at the University of Copenhagen's GLOBE Institute.

Professor Willerslev, so good to have you. And congratulations on this research.

So, you discovered this DNA in Northern Greenland. Can you just tell us a little bit about how you actually found the DNA?

Eske Willerslev, University of Copenhagen: So, it's some settings, big hills of two million-year-old dirt, basically, lying in Northern Greenland.

And what we did is, we were digging into this dirt, and we were drilling out some dirt core. You can't see any biological material, like bones or anything like that. It's basically dirt, but the DNA from the past has stuck to this dirt. And this is because we're shedding DNA all the time while we're alive.

And so did these animals and plants also two million years ago.