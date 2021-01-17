Dispatches from MI, GA, OH: States step up security ahead of inauguration

Dave Boucher:

I'm Dave Boucher, government politics reporter with the Detroit Free Press, I'm here in Lansing, Michigan, outside of the State Capitol. You can see it here behind me.

Pretty quiet scene here. So far today, there were intermittent groups of people who came by a dozen or so at a time who are openly carrying firearms. Some of them are self-described Boys. The people just here to protest.

We did talk to one protester who said he was here to protest the protesters and let people know that not all Trump supporters are like those that the nation saw who stormed the U.S. Capitol recently.

Again, there were threats of violence here and across the country. Lawmakers said that on the advice of law enforcement citing credible threats, they've canceled all of their meetings for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Again, those are the routine normal days when lawmakers are typically here. So we'll see that that might mean other people might come out for Inauguration Day or other days. But supposedly law enforcement says they're ready. They intend to have a increased presence here through February. At least the state police plans to be here then. And so, yeah, as of right now, it will not be business as normal at the Capitol for some time.

But again, overall today it's been very quiet, a massive law enforcement presence, lots of state police officers, local police officers and National Guard troops. Some of the troops have kind of closed off the block around here.

The Capitol, you can see obvious military Humvee looking vehicles around. People are walking around in camo. But but again, very, very quiet scene, a cold and snowy scene and not really a protest scene, honestly.