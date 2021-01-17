This week in the White House: Trump’s final days, pardons, Biden’s first exec. actions

Yamiche Alcindor:

There isn't really that much insight into what the President's doing. We know that the president's mood is one of anger, one of frustration. He is really looking at a legacy that was already marred being even more tarnished by the fact that he was impeached twice. He, of course, is going out as the president who does not want to go to Inauguration Day. So there's a lot of reporting about how he plans to kind of have a big send-off party for himself.

The other thing that the President's doing and that the people around the president are doing is trying to look for ways in the government, I'm told, to install Trump loyalists, possibly at the National Security Council, possibly at other agencies. Now, I will say I've talked to some experts who say presidents often try to have some influence by making people who have their views, career officials. But the fear here is that President Trump, because he had really had this continuous false claim that the election was stolen from him, that he might be installing people who are not only just maybe part of the people who believe in some of his views, but they're really people who might be conspiracy theorists, who might mean harm for the Biden administration in America overall.