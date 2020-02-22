Diverse electorates but stark gender divides in Nevada, South Carolina legislatures

Capri Cafaro:

Right. Well, there always has been a historic disparity between women running as Democrats versus women running as Republicans. You know, there were such high volumes of women running on Democratic tickets that that also resulted in women increasing their numbers in Congress in the midterm elections. Because of that, Republicans are stepping up their game and candidate recruitment of women all across the country in congressional races. South Carolina, one that is currently held by a freshman Democrat who is a man. And there are two women, actually Republican women running in the primary to try to unseat the current incumbent Democrat in South Carolina, won. It very well may be that we'll see a South Carolina congressional district represented by a woman potentially this year.