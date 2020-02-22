India’s immigrant crackdown leaves nearly 2 million in limbo

Hari Sreenivasan:

Last year, the Indian government created a list known as the National Register of Citizens, or NRC to determine how many undocumented immigrants there were among the 33 million residents in the state of Assam. Sheikh was one of 1.9 million people excluded from the list, effectively rendering them stateless.

Located in Northeast India, Assam is sandwiched between the nations of Bhutan to the north and Bangladesh to the south. Illegal immigration from Bangladesh has been a contentious issue for decades, at times sparking ethnic clashes. The tensions peaked in 1983 when thousands of Muslim Bangladeshis were massacred by angry locals. Since then the government has maintained a heavy military presence, but violence between immigrants and Assamese locals has erupted periodically.

Some Assamese say they are the ones being persecuted, claiming Bangladeshi immigrants are destroying their land rights and cultural identity.