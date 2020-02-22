Record turnout expected for Nevada caucuses

Joe Schoenmann:

Yeah. There is some breakdown in the Henderson area, which is a suburb of Las Vegas, which is not as diverse as the core, Joe Biden is getting a lot more votes. Culinary union members, surprisingly to some, are, seem to be coming out in favor of Sanders. That's a surprise to some because the Culinary had come out, which has 60,000 members, had come out in the last couple of months saying they didn't necessarily like Sanders proposal of Medicare for all because it might take away from their own health insurance plan. What was surprising is, I live in a neighborhood which is largely Hispanic, many culinary workers. When I woke up this morning after Sanders had a rally last night, I was surprised to see five to 10 Sanders signs in the yards of homes all around my house, which I'd never seen anything like that before.