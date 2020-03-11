DNC chair Tom Perez on delegate math, momentum and pandemic preparedness

Tom Perez:

Well, I think it's always up to the candidates to figure out when it is time to say when.

And I respect the judgment of Senator Sanders moving forward. We have four more very important races next Tuesday. Those will provide us with some more information and insight, because they're big states, Ohio, Illinois, Arizona. And the biggest prize of all next Tuesday is Florida.

So we will be over the 50 percent mark by the end of the day Tuesday. Two weeks from Tuesday — or two weeks from yesterday, we then go down to Georgia. And so that's basically what we have for the next few weeks.

And I think then, again, this is about math. This is about understanding where you are in a process. And I don't think it's my place, as the DNC chair, to tell somebody when it's time to end your campaign.

That's always up to the candidates. I didn't call Pete Buttigieg or I didn't call Amy Klobuchar or any of the candidates who got out. I never called anyone and said, I think it's really time for you to get out. That was a judgment that they made on their own, based on their own analysis.