DOJ asks whether Trump still has more sensitive documents at other properties

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
As the Justice Department's investigation into the classified documents found at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property continues, new questions have arisen about whether all of the sensitive materials taken from the White House have been returned. Neal Katyal, former acting U.S. Solicitor General, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss the latest developments.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: