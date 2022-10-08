News Wrap: Crimea bridge explosion deals blow to Russian military operations

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Saturday, an explosion destroyed parts of the only bridge linking Crimea to Russia, funerals are underway for the 36 victims of a mass shooting in Thailand, Indonesia's president said FIFA will not sanction his country for using tear gas at a soccer match, authorities say trains in Germany were sabotaged, and a U.S. Army base will be renamed to honor a Latino four-star general.
