News Wrap: Crimea bridge explosion deals blow to Russian military operations

Audio

In our news wrap Saturday, an explosion destroyed parts of the only bridge linking Crimea to Russia, funerals are underway for the 36 victims of a mass shooting in Thailand, Indonesia's president said FIFA will not sanction his country for using tear gas at a soccer match, authorities say trains in Germany were sabotaged, and a U.S. Army base will be renamed to honor a Latino four-star general.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: