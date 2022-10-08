Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, the Justice Department looks into whether Donald Trump kept sensitive government documents at any of his other properties beyond Mar-a-Lago. Then, we look at whether cuts in oil production will impact prices at the pump. Plus, the president of a multi-billion dollar defense contractor discusses a program she championed to support mental health in the workplace.
