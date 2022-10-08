Why gas prices are rising across the country again

Audio

Major oil-producing countries, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, have announced that they are cutting oil production by 2 million barrels per day. Americans will soon feel the effects of that decision when they fill up their gas tanks, but the impact will depend — at least in part — on where in the country they live. Ali Rogin reports.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: