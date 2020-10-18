With a tax increase on the ballot can an Ohio city shore up its finances?

Hari Sreenivasan:

Tonight we continue our series of reports from here in Ohio on how cities are coping with funding uncertainties in the wake of COVID-19.

It's been more than six months after the CARES Act provided some funding for cities and states to cover COVID-19-related costs. Negotiations over a new relief bill are bogged down in part over whether cities and states need more money.

In the city of Lancaster, about 30 miles southeast of the state capital, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a sharp decline in tax revenue. But even before the public health crisis hit, Lancaster was already in rough financial shape.

Nine out of ten times the Lancaster Fire Department gets a call, it's for medical reasons. So when COVID-19 hit, Chief Dave Ward's men and women were on the front line and already thin resources were stretched even further.