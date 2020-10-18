Ohio voted decisively for Trump in 2016. In 2020, it’s back to being a swing state

Paul Beck:

I'm going to go to bed earlier than I normally do because I don't think things are going to be resolved on election night. And we're really talking about, I think, 13 states and two congressional districts that are battlegrounds.

Now, about half of the battlegrounds are in states where there are going to be absentee votes that are cast after the day before the election that may not get counted on Election Day or at least folded into those totals.

Ohio is one of them. So in Ohio, if an absentee ballot comes in after Election Day, it can still be counted for up to 10 days. And then, to top that off, Ohio doesn't release its official results until November the 24th, three weeks later. And, of course, if the election is really close nationwide and Ohio is a pivotal state, we just have to wait for that result.

Ohio is unusual. Both states are going to count their ballots earlier than that. But there are a few that are going to be late counts.