Earthquake victims in rebel-held area of Syria left without aid, rescue operations

Jane Ferguson:

This place has been pounded by Syrian government forces and their Russian allies for years. Many of the buildings were made poorly by the displaced and weakened by the constant military bombardment, making them all the more vulnerable.

And so people's homes became death traps, entire families gone, like little Mohammed Mohammed's. The 7-year-old now lays in the Afrin public hospital after his home collapsed; 10 perished, including his parents and all of his siblings. He spent three days under the rubble next to them before being pulled out alive.

Jasmine Marjan is a distant relative, and now all he has in the world. She shows us pictures of his family. No one survived, she tells me, only Mohammed.

He has had an operation on his leg already. He has a broken hand. But, beyond that, the lack of wounds is really remarkable after three days under the rubble. Children have been orphaned at a cruel rate in Syria's war for nearly 12 years. Babies like Aya now join their ranks. When the White Helmets pulled her freezing, bruised body from the wreckage, videos of her were beamed around the world.

Her mother had given birth in the rubble, dying. We visited Aya in another hospital in Afrin town. She has recovered, is thriving, and beautiful. Aya has come to embody Syria's pain and survival, the impossible endurance of this place the world forgot.

The doctor who treated her when she came in, Hani Maroof, is still overwhelmed when he speaks about her.

How do you explain her survival?