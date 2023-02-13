Victims found alive in rubble a week after earthquake that killed 37,000 in Turkey, Syria

Jane Ferguson:

More than a week after the deadly quake, there are still near-miraculous reports of new survivors rescued. In Hatay province, a 12-year-old boy pulled out alive from under the rubble, and two brothers, age 8 and 15, also rescued after 181 hours.

Ramazan Şerifoğlu, Uncle of Rescued Children (through translator): The rescued brothers are my brother's children. We buried our dead relatives today, but we have left all the pains behind after the rescue.