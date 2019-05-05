Ebola outbreak grows in Congo after health clinic attacks

Hari Sreenivasan:

More than a thousand people have now died in the most recent outbreak of Ebola. It began last August in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The disease is spreading in part because of violent attacks on health clinics and suspicions about vaccines. National Geographic recently published a new article and photographs about the Congo outbreak in connection with its upcoming TV series 'The Hot Zone.' Based on the bestselling book about Ebola's first appearance in the U.S. in 1989 at a research facility near Washington D.C.

I recently spoke with National Geographic contributing writer Nadia Drake via Skype from Charlottesville, Virginia about her reporting and the outlook for containing this deadly disease.