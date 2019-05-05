Can Democrats force the DOJ to hand over the Mueller report?

Hari Sreenivasan:

Tomorrow is the deadline for the Justice Department to turn over the full Mueller report and its underlying documents to the House Judiciary Committee. But is it a deadline that can be enforced? Will the House hold the attorney general in contempt? And what other investigations may still be going on?

For more Wall Street Journal reporter Sadie Gurman joins us now from Washington D.C.. Thanks for being with us. So right now we're hearing about the possibility or the negotiations for Robert Mueller to testify. Where are we at with that?