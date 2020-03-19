Economist Ken Rogoff on whether the U.S. has ever experienced a crisis like this one

Kenneth Rogoff:

So, one of the tough things in this — and I don't know how to make that judgment — is how much, who to bail out.

But, certainly, the hospitality industry, to some extent the airlines, they're bystanders here. They didn't create this. They weren't flying too many routes and about to go bankrupt. So, I think you have to — first, really importantly, the health care sector.

We have to go in a military, wartime stance, if necessary taking over parts of the private sector for production of mass of respirators, building up facilities. That will calm people down. That will help things pass.

Then you have to help the directly affected people and sectors. And then the kind of bailout that they're talking about with sending checks to individuals, that's to protect the healthy parts of the economy.

All of these things need to be done. And the Fed has to come in and the Treasury to provide loans to corporates, to businesses, so they don't go bankrupt, so that we have businesses when we come out of this.