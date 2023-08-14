Editor of Marion County Record discusses possible motives behind police raid of newsroom

William Brangham:

Geoff, Marion, Kansas is a town of roughly 2,000. Its paper, The Marion County Record, has five full-time employees.

On Friday, as you can see in this video, police raided the newsroom, took photos and confiscated computers, cell phones and other materials. Police say they executed the search warrant as part of an identity theft investigation. But the newspaper has rejected that accusation.

The newspaper's publisher and editor said that his 98-year-old mother, Joan Meyer, collapsed and died following a separate raid on the house that they shared. She was co-owner of the paper.

Eric Meyer is the publisher and editor of The Marion County Record, and he joins us now.

Eric, I'm terribly sorry about your mother's passing and this whole ordeal.

And I just wonder how — how are you holding up? How your colleagues holding up?

Eric Meyer, Publisher and Editor, The Marion County Record: I will be honest with you.

The shock of the raid and all of the attention it's received afterward really hasn't left me almost any time to reflect on my mother's death. So it's pushed it off a little bit.