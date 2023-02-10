Two newspapers collaborate to finish work of murdered investigative reporter

John Yang
By —

John Yang

Sam Lane
By —

Sam Lane

Audio

Last September, longtime Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was stabbed to death outside his home. The killing shocked the newspaper and the community and left some of his reporting unfinished. John Yang reports on how The Washington Post worked with the Review-Journal to complete German's story that detailed a sweeping Ponzi scheme that targeted Mormon investors.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
Sam Lane
By —

Sam Lane

Sam Lane is reporter/producer in PBS NewsHour's segment unit.

@lanesam

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch