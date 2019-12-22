Emails offer new details on Ukraine military aid funding

Yamiche Alcindor:

This weekend, new information about the administration's hold on military aid to Ukraine emerged late Friday as part of a Freedom of Information Act request. A court ordered e mails released related to millions of dollars of aid.

One of those emails shows that an Office of Management and Budget official requested that funds be held up less than two hours after President Trump's phone call with Ukraine's president on July 25th.

A spokesperson for OMB defended the move. She said it would be "reckless" to tie the hold to the phone call.

For more on this story and reaction to the impeachment of the president, POLITICO reporter Anita Kumar joins us from Washington, D.C.. Thanks so much for being here, Anita.

How much do these emails matter, given that lawmakers seem pretty dug in on their on their sides?