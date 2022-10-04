Emotional abuse, sexual misconduct in women’s professional soccer prompts calls for change

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
A year-long independent investigation into the National Women's Soccer League uncovered systemic patterns of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct, and that the league and U.S. Soccer Federation failed to act for years to address players’ complaints. Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates led the inquiry and joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the findings.
