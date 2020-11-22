Erin Brockovich on America’s water crisis and why no one is coming to save us

Erin Brockovich:

They are and we share those stories with you in the book. The ladies of Hannibal, Missouri. They're such amazing examples. So they had lead in their water some places higher than Flint because they used ammonia in the system. So it started with a couple of moms and I have to tell you, 99 percent of the time, every community we're in, it's one pissed off mom. I don't know if I can say that on PBS, but it's true. And they're like, oh, no, I'm not having this for my child or my neighbor's child or my sister's child. So they begin to activate.

They oftentimes will call us and we go out and we begin to educate them on what's going on with their system. In Hannibal, they took off. They went door to door and educated the town about ammonia and why it was causing lead. And so the community became involved. And as of March 2020, Hannibal, Missouri, now has lead-free water. I think that's amazing.

Imagine if every community across the board, every municipality across the board did that, we'd solve a problem.