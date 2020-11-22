Puerto Ricans voted for statehood. Will it happen?

Jenniffer González-Colón:

First of all statehood is not going to be a magic wand to resolve all problems, but it will provide opportunities. It will provide equal footing in many of the decisions, right?

Right now, Congress decides the regulations of the air we breathe, the water we drink, and we do not have participation. I mean, I'm the only member representing the island and we don't have senators. We should be having at least four members of the House. So how the most democratic country in the whole world going to fight for democracy in all corners and then in your backyard, you still have a territory, you still have a colony? So I, I truly believe that statehood will provide the same resources Hawaii and Alaska received at that time. And that was the property value will go up dramatically during the first ten years of statehood in those two former territories. The economy grew more than 100 percent because of the American flag for investments in property.