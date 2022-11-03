Ethiopian government, Tigrayan rebels reach truce, but enormous challenges remain

Nick Schifrin:

International humanitarian organizations have accused Ethiopian forces and their Eritrean allies of widespread atrocities and gender-based violence.

The crisis began in November 2022. Tigrayan forces, who used to run the country, attacked a federal outpost, pre-deployed federal forces and their allies from neighboring Eritrea and the Amhara region, waged a scorched-earth campaign and occupied parts of Tigray.

In June 2021, Tigrayan forces pushed most federal Ethiopian soldiers out, but the government launched a siege. Ethiopia blocked humanitarian aid from entering Tigray and even detained truck drivers. This past March, the sides signed an initial cease-fire, but, in August, Ethiopia relaunched its campaign into Tigray and seized key cities.

The campaign reduced parts of Tigray to rubble. An Ethiopian government airstrike even hit this kindergarten, killing several children.

And that is the combat that Ethiopia now promises to end.

To discuss this more, we're joined by Filsan Ahmed, the former Ethiopian minister for women, children and youth. She was the youngest minister in President Abiy Ahmed's Cabinet, but resigned last year in protest.

Filsan Ahmed, thank you very much. Welcome to the "NewsHour."

How significant, do you believe, is this truce?

Filsan Ahmed, Former Ethiopian Minister for Women, Children and Youth: I think it's very important that we finally reached to this moment.

And it's going to be very important for the country, especially for the northern parts of Ethiopia, which will bring a two-year conflict into an end.