Examining efforts toward police reform in Minneapolis amid crime spike

Judy Woodruff:

And let's focus more on what's happening in Minneapolis one year later.

Next November, city voters will be asked to approve a measure that could dismantle the police department and fold it into in a broader department of public safety.

Minneapolis police have been mired in controversy for decades and soon will be the subject of a Department of Justice investigation. But the campaign to bring change is fraught with complications.

Special correspondent Fred de Sam Lazaro has our report, part of our series Race Matters.