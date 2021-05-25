Rep. Bass on holding police accountable through the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

Rep. Karen Bass:

Well, that is one of the options that we're examining.

But there's also the issue of holding officers accountable and being able to prosecute an officer. You know, one of the things that is so painful for families and communities when they see incident after incident, tape after tape, and then the officers aren't even prosecuted, they don't even file charges.

And that's because the standard to file charges to prosecute an officer is so high that they walk away with no charges. And so the overall point is accountability, whether it's qualified immunity, whether it's how you prosecute, whether it's having a registry where officers who are bad can't just bounce from department to department.

You know, we have seen several egregious cases recently, and we have seen that the officers have either resigned or they're fired. But I think what most people don't realize is, all they have to do is just go down the road to another town and be right back on a police force, having no accountability for whatever bad actions they took in their last job.