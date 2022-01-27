Examining Justice Breyer’s legacy and how his retirement may change the court

Neal Katyal:

Well, I hope so.

But I think it's tough, because I think that losing Justice Breyer is losing the most solid, most reliable vote for civility and apolitical interpretation of the law. I mean, that's what his career stood for. I mean, as law clerks, we're 26 years old or so. We get upset when we see our boss attacked.

Justice Scalia, for example, attacked him in some written opinions. And we wanted him to say something back. And that was never what he did, never once, because he believed so much in civility. And I think you saw it also in his speech today that Justice Breyer gave at the White House, in which he started by talking about, what is the majesty of the law?

It's that 330 million Americans who are far-flung, of every religion and race and political ideology, they agree to resolve their differences through the rule of law. That's something he really celebrated. And I hope that the other justices will take that up in the same way as he does.

I think the chief justice has been a very strong part of that. And I expect that to continue.