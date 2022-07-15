Examining the motivations for Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia

Randa Slim, Middle East Institute:

I mean, I think it is President Biden meeting the reality.

And it was words were maybe easy to make during an election campaign. But, definitely, because of the war in Ukraine, because — and what led — and what it led, in terms of increase in energy prices, President Biden is facing a reality at home five months before the election of high inflation, high gas prices.

And he's hoping or betting on the Saudis and the Emiratis to increase their oil production, hoping that that will help bring down gas prices at home. And I think that is somehow a — it's a bet or a hope that is not totally true, partly because price — energy prices are determined by — not only by a president asking the Saudis to pump more oil, but also they are determined by Saudis, by Russians, by Emiratis making this decision, in terms of tapping their supplies, based on what works for them and for their economic and strategic interests.

So it's not clear to me that, one, they have the spare capacity that can influence the price of oil on the market, as Nick said in his remarks, but, also, I'm not sure whether the Saudis and the Emiratis will be willing to go ahead with the ask of the president, if that ask is counter to their own economic, strategic interests.